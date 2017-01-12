Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Two months after rejection, Buhari resubmits list of non-career ambassadorial nominees to Senate

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Senate

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Senate had in November last year voted to reject Mr. Buhari’s earlier list.

The post BREAKING: Two months after rejection, Buhari resubmits list of non-career ambassadorial nominees to Senate appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.