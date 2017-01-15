Pages Navigation Menu

Brexit: Theresa May to unveil plan for ‘global Britain’ – CNN

CNN

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May will urge the country to "make a success and build a truly global Britain" when she makes her most detailed speech yet on the country's plans for Brexit. May, whose government has been accused of "muddled …
If the City vs Brussels is like a game of Jenga, it's possible both sides could loseThe Guardian
Brexit: UK 'could change economic model' if single market access deniedBBC News
May to seek Hard Brexit by leaving EU MarketBusinessDay
RTE.ie –Sky News –BBC News –The Sydney Morning Herald
