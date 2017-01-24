Pages Navigation Menu

Brexit: UK parliament must approve start of British exit process – Supreme Court

Britain voted to leave the European Union in a landmark referendum on June 23

without an Act of Parliament authorising it to do so," said Lord David Neuberger, the president of the court.

Britain‘s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government must obtain the approval of parliament before starting the Brexit process, in a defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Today, by a majority of eight to three, the Supreme Court rules that the government cannot trigger Article 50 without an Act of Parliament authorising it to do so," said Lord David Neuberger, the president of the court.

