Brexit: UK parliament must approve start of British exit process – Supreme Court
Britain‘s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government must obtain the approval of parliament before starting the Brexit process, in a defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May.
"Today, by a majority of eight to three, the Supreme Court rules that the government cannot trigger Article 50 without an Act of Parliament authorising it to do so," said Lord David Neuberger, the president of the court.
