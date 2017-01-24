Brexit: UK parliament must approve start of British exit process – Supreme Court

"Today, by a majority of eight to three, the Supreme Court rules that the government cannot trigger Article 50

Britain‘s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government must obtain the approval of parliament before starting the Brexit process, in a defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May.

"Today, by a majority of eight to three, the Supreme Court rules that the government cannot trigger Article 50 without an Act of Parliament authorising it to do so," said Lord David Neuberger, the president of the court.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

