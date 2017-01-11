Bribery charge: FG to open case against Justice Ademola, wife, SAN, Jan 16

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – An Abuja High Court at Maitama, Wednesday, slated January 16 for the Federal Government to produce witnesses to testify against Justice Adeniyi Ademola who is facing corruption charges alongside his wife, Olabowale.

Trial Justice Jude Okeke fixed the date after FG re-arraigned the embattled Judge who hitherto served under the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, his wife and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Joe Agi.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to an amended 16-count criminal charge.

FG alleged that the Judge had in the discharge of his official duties, received bribe from Agi to the tune of N38.5million and perverted the course of Justice.

Ademola was alleged to have received the bribe money from the SAN through a Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB, account number 201/110160/1/1/0, operated by his wife who was the former Head of Service in Lagos State.

FG said its investigations revealed that the illicit deal occurred between March 11 and 26, 2015, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the FCT High Court.

Agi, SAN, was also alleged to have given a BMW Saloon 320i valued at N8.5 Million to the judge through his son – Ademide Ademola, as gratification.

The post Bribery charge: FG to open case against Justice Ademola, wife, SAN, Jan 16 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

