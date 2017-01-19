Bribery: Justice Ademola did nothing wrong, NJC tells court
NATIONAL Judicial Council, NJC, yesterday tendered a document before an Abuja High Court clearing Justice Adeniyi Ademola of any judicial misconduct in a petition filed by one Hajia Fatima Sani Shuaibu, wife of a former director in Pensions Account Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation alleging that the judge requested for […]
The post Bribery: Justice Ademola did nothing wrong, NJC tells court appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG