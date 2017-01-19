Pages Navigation Menu

Bribery: Justice Ademola did nothing wrong, NJC tells court

NATIONAL Judicial Council, NJC, yesterday tendered a document before an Abuja High Court clearing Justice Adeniyi Ademola of any judicial misconduct in a petition filed by one Hajia Fatima Sani Shuaibu, wife of a former director in Pensions Account Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation alleging that the judge requested for […]

The post Bribery: Justice Ademola did nothing wrong, NJC tells court appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

