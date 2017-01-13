Bride shaves her head at wedding to support her terminally ill groom (Photos)

In a loving tribute to her terminally ill groom, a bride decided to shave her head at her very own wedding reception in Liverpool.

Craig and Joan Lyons have known each other for over thirty years, but unknown to Joan, Craig had always been in love with her. “I fell in love with her as soon as I set my eyes on her when we were 14,” Craig told the Daily Mail.



18 months ago he decided to tell her how he really felt and the couple have just got married. They had planned to marry later in the year but they decided to bring the date forward when Craig’s pancreatic cancer became terminal. In a beautiful act of solidarity, Joan decided to cut off her hair after she walked down the aisle with her new husband.

“It was obviously the first time I had seen Joan without her hair and she looked beautiful, absolutely stunning,” he told the Daily Mail. “She is the woman of my dreams.”

Joan donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that creates wigs for children who’ve lost their hair during cancer treatment.

