Brighton Favourites To Sign Chelsea’s Ruben Lotus-Cheek On Loan

Chelsea are prepared to let Ruben Loftus‑Cheek leave on loan this month and Brighton have emerged as a contender, the London Evening Standard reports.

Chris Hughton’s side currently top the Sky Bet Championship, and are keen to bolster their ranks as they look to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League where Loftus-Cheek has played a bit-part under Antonio Conte so far this season.

Conte already has a number of alternative options to boost his Chelsea engine room this month.

Atalanta rising star Frank Kessie, 20, Inter Milan’s Geoffrey Kondogbia, 23, and and Monaco midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko, 22, are all among the Blues’ bosses top targets for this month.

The post Brighton Favourites To Sign Chelsea’s Ruben Lotus-Cheek On Loan appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

