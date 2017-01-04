Bring music to your next outdoor adventure with these water-resistant headphones
Outdoor Tech specializes in Bluetooth audio accessories that can withstand the elements of the outside world. The company announced two new Bluetooth headphones to complement its existing lineup.
The post Bring music to your next outdoor adventure with these water-resistant headphones appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG