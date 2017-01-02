Pages Navigation Menu

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth misses church again due to heavy cold

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth missed a New Year’s Day church service on Sunday due to a heavy cold, Buckingham Palace said, a week after the 90-year-old monarch missed a Christmas Day service for the first time in decades. The world’s longest-reigning monarch, who became unwell before Christmas, stayed indoors at her Sandringham country estate in Norfolk,…

