British Airways assures customers of uninterrupted flights

British Airways (BA) said on Thursday that it would fly all its passengers to their destinations during a 72-hour pay strike by some cabin crew staff.

In a statement in London, BA urged its passengers to be calm during the strike, which began on Thursday, Jan. 19.

“Our flight programme is running as planned and we are going to fly all customers to their destinations,” BA said.

The strike is being staged by BA’s “mixed fleet” cabin crew, who make up around 15 per cent of the airline’s total cabin staff.

The cabin crew, represented by the Unite Union, has poorer terms and conditions than some longer-serving staff, who rejected a pay offer shortly before Christmas.

They had staged a 48-hour strike earlier this month.

BA, owned by International Airlines Group, said a small number of its short-haul flights from Heathrow would be merged resulting in one per cent of its total schedule being canceled over the three day period.

All BA’s long-haul services to and from Heathrow, Britain and Europe’s busiest airport, plus its flights to and from London’s Gatwick airport and London City will all operate as normal, the airline said.

