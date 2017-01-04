British Airways suspends sale of flights from Manchester to London during strike – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
British Airways suspends sale of flights from Manchester to London during strike
Manchester Evening News
British Airways has suspended the sale of flights from Manchester to Heathrow during a planned two-day strike. Unite, the union representing the airline's cabin crew, says staff have rejected a pay offer and will strike on Tuesday and Wednesday. It …
BA cabin crew to strike for 48 hours from 10 January
British Airways' cabin crew announce 48-hour strike for January 10
British Airways Faces Strike Tuesday as Crews Spurn Pay Deal
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG