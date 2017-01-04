British Airways to begin 48-hour strike from January 10
Cabin crew at British Airways are planning to stage a 48-hour strike from January 10, as a pay dispute rumbles on, according to the Press Association. The walkout comes after Unite members voted by 7 to 1, to reject a pay offer from the airline. There were strikes planned for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, […]
