British Airways to begin 48-hour strike from January 10

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Cabin crew at British Airways are planning to stage a 48-hour strike from January 10, as a pay dispute rumbles on, according to the Press Association. The walkout comes after Unite members voted by 7 to 1, to reject a pay offer from the airline. There were strikes planned for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, […]

