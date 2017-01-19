British Council Young Critics Programme for Nigerian Writers and Journalists ,2017- Apply Now

Description: British Council Nigeria in partnership with the International Association of Theatre Critics (IATC) and Guardian Newspapers Nigeria has developed a Young Critics Programme as part of Lagos Theatre Festival. The 2017 workshop will hold from 1 – 4 March 2017 alongside Lagos Theatre Festival. The workshop will include classroom teaching from IATC members from …

The post British Council Young Critics Programme for Nigerian Writers and Journalists ,2017- Apply Now appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

