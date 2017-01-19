Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

British Council Young Critics Programme for Nigerian Writers and Journalists ,2017- Apply Now

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Description:  British Council Nigeria in partnership with the International Association of Theatre Critics (IATC) and Guardian Newspapers Nigeria has developed a Young Critics Programme as part of Lagos Theatre Festival. The 2017 workshop will hold from 1 – 4 March 2017 alongside Lagos Theatre Festival. The workshop will include classroom teaching from IATC members from …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post British Council Young Critics Programme for Nigerian Writers and Journalists ,2017- Apply Now appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.