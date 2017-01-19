British Council Young Critics Programme for Nigerian Writers and Journalists ,2017- Apply Now
Description: British Council Nigeria in partnership with the International Association of Theatre Critics (IATC) and Guardian Newspapers Nigeria has developed a Young Critics Programme as part of Lagos Theatre Festival. The 2017 workshop will hold from 1 – 4 March 2017 alongside Lagos Theatre Festival. The workshop will include classroom teaching from IATC members from …
