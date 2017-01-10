British music star to feature Wizkid’s artists in new album – News24 Nigeria
News24 Nigeria
British music star to feature Wizkid's artists in new album
He reveals he has a song on his forthcoming third album "Divide" recorded in Twi, the Ghanaian dialect, though he recorded five songs in the local dialect that features Ghana's R2Bees and Fuse ODG. "There is a full song in Twi on the album coming out …
