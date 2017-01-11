British singers Church, Ferguson snub Trump’s inauguration
British singers, Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson, have rejected invitations from U.S. President-elect, Donald Trump’s team to perform at his inauguration next week, they said in separate statements on Tuesday. The rejections follow other apparent snubs by celebrities, including Elton John, whose publicist denied in November that he would be performing at the event after…
