Broken Home: “My husband is in the habit of stealing my money,” wife seeking divorce tells court

An Agodi Customary Court, Ibadan, has heard of how a housewife is seeking divorce over stealing and irresponsibility.

A housewife seeking divorce has told an Agodi Customary Court, Ibadan, on Monday, January 9, 2017, that her husband has been stealing her money throughout the duration of their 15-year marriage.

Daily Post reports that the complainant, Mary Eniola, made the disclosure during the divorce proceedings she brought against her husband, Kazeem.

The court heard that her marriage of 15 years was marked with the continuous stealing of her money and acts of irresponsibility on his side.

She said, “I shouldered the responsibility as regards feeding, school fees payment and other welfare of the kids, instead of him to appreciate my struggle for the care, he was in the habit of stealing my money.

“He beat me as he likes and parked out of our matrimonial home to impregnate another woman outside.

“Your Honour, I am tired of his shameful acts, victimisation and embarrassment,” she said.

However, Kazeem denied all the allegations levelled against him by his wife, imploring the court to deny Mary her divorce request.

Kazeem added that he would have no one to assist him with the care of their three kids if the divorce suit was granted.

The presiding Magistrate, Chief Mukaila Balogun, granted the divorce, saying that there was no love between the couple.

Daily Post reports that Balogun awarded custody of the three children to Mary, ordering that the respondent pays N9,000 monthly for the upkeep of the three kids.

