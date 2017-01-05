Broos unveils depleted Cameroon Cup of Nations squad – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Broos unveils depleted Cameroon Cup of Nations squad

Broos unveils depleted Cameroon Cup of Nations squad
Cameroon coach Hugo Broos on Thursday unveiled a 23-man squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations tournament without several key players. Seven players including Liverpool defender Joël Matip and Schalke 04 striker Eric Choupo-Moting had …

