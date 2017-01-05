Broos unveils depleted Cameroon Cup of Nations squad

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos on Thursday unveiled a 23-man squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament without several key players.

Seven players including Liverpool defender Joël Matip and Schalke 04 striker Eric Choupo-Moting had already declined to take part in the tournament.

Defender Aurélien Chedjou, who plays for Turkish club Galatasary, and was not selected for the squad which includes just two local players.

Cameroon began a training camp in Yaounde on Tuesday and will play a friendly against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday.

The former four-time champions are drawn in Group A in the January 14 to February 5 tournament alongside hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa (Sevilla/ESP), Jules Goda (AC Ajaccio/FRA), Georges Mbokwe (Coton Sport de Garoua/CAM)

Defenders: Nicolas Nkoulou (Lyon/FRA), Mohamed Djetei (Gimnastic de Tarragona/ESP), Adolphe Teikeu (Sochaux/FRA), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (SK Slavia Prague/CZE), Jonathan Ngwem (FC Progresso/ANG), Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Impact Montréal/CAN), Ernest Mabouka (MSK Zilina/SVK), Fai Collins (Standard Liege/BEL)

Midfielders: Sébastien Siani (KV Ostende/BEL), Franck Boya (Apejes de Nfou, CAM), Georges Constant Mandjeck (Metz/FRA), Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian/SCO)

Strikers: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas/TUR), Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient/FRA), Jacques Zoua (Kaiserslautern/GER), Karl Toko-Ekambi (Angers/FRA), Edgar Salli (Saint-Gallen/SUI), Clinton Njie (Marseille/FRA), Christian Bassogog (Aab Aalborg/DEN), Robert Ndip Tambe (Spartak Trnava/SVK)

