Brycee Bassey: I Love Igbo Men Because They Have a Sexy Accent – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Brycee Bassey: I Love Igbo Men Because They Have a Sexy Accent
Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian actress, Brycee Adia Bassey, in a chat on Isoko Africa Podcast declared her fascination for men of Igbo descent. In a rather surprising revelation, she unapologetically declared how much love she has for Igbo men and their accent. “I …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG