Brymo – Billion Naira Dream (Dir. by Dare & Uche Chukwu) – Daily Post Nigeria

Brymo – Billion Naira Dream (Dir. by Dare & Uche Chukwu)

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Entertainment


Brymo – Billion Naira Dream (Dir. by Dare & Uche Chukwu)
Former Chocolate City protege and signed artiste Brymo is out to start 2017 on a great note. He does this by dropping a new video, the official video for his song “Billion Naira Dream” which is off his Klitoris album. Interestingly, even though the
