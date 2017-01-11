Brymo – Billion Naira Dream (Dir. by Dare & Uche Chukwu) – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Brymo – Billion Naira Dream (Dir. by Dare & Uche Chukwu)
Former Chocolate City protege and signed artiste Brymo is out to start 2017 on a great note. He does this by dropping a new video, the official video for his song “Billion Naira Dream” which is off his Klitoris album. Interestingly, even though the …
