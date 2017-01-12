BSU Has Graduated 152 Doctors In My Tenure – Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, today announced that his administration has facilitated the graduation of 152 Medical Doctors from the College of Health Sciences of the Benue State University, since assumption of office.

He spoke when the fourth set of Doctors from the institution visited him at the Benue Peoples House.

Governor Ortom stated that the first set comprised 40 Doctors, the second 27, the third 44 with the fourth set that visited producing 41, bringing the total to 152.

He also announced the approval and release of N3.7 million for the registration of each of the fresh graduates with the Dental and Medical Council of Nigeria.

The Governor commended the staff, management and students of the Benue State University for what he described as the milestones recorded in spite of the current economic challenges adding that his passion for education has made him to place the institution top of his priority list.

He said the payment of accreditation requirements by his administration in the face of lean resources paved way for the graduation of the Doctors who had stagnated at the school for up to 12 years.

Leader of the delegation, Dr. Ashimom Timothy Msughter, stated that the set had come to express appreciation to Governor Ortom for his role in their graduation.

“Upon assumption of office, he took upon himself to ensure that the monster of stagnation was defeated, within five months in office, he provided all that was needed to secure the last accreditation without which graduation would have remained an empty dream.

“Today, like one of the colleagues rightly described it, Benue State is ‘bleeding’ Doctors; we have achieved the impossible. Within 14 months, the College has graduated four sets of medical Doctors, the last three coming within one year, a feat which no other medical school in this country has ever achieved,” he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

