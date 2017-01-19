BTCC Urges Customers Not to Rely upon Media Reports on Bitcoin Regulations in China
The Bitcoin market in China is currently faced with uncertainties. Since the recent price drop, the digital currency platforms operating in the country have come under the scrutiny of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). During the recent inspection of Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges, PBOC reportedly found few “hidden risks” in their existing practices. As the … Continue reading BTCC Urges Customers Not to Rely upon Media Reports on Bitcoin Regulations in China
