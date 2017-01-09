Budget: Inflation, Exchange Rate To Influence Bond Subscriptions In 2017– Analysts

With a proposed appropriation bill deficit of N2.269 trillion in 2017 of which N1.252 trillion is to be sourced through domestic borrowing, analysts say inflation, exchange rates as well as yields would determine the ability of the government to raise as much as it plans to through bonds this year.

The Debt Management Office at the weekend had released the 2017 first quarter bond issuance calendar, in which it says it plans to raise between N340 and N430 billion in the first three months of the year.

While it had only re-openings last year, it said it would be issuing a new 10-year bond in March this year. Last year, the DMO had raised N977.7 billion through re-openings of Federal Government Bonds, less than its expected fund raising of N1.135 trillion as investors’ interest in the debt market waned towards the end of the year.

This had been spurred by rising inflation and the unwillingness of the debt office to increase yields. Inflation in the country had reached a high of 18.4 per cent in November last year, as investors asked for higher yields.

The debt office had its expectations met from January when the naira was pegged till August; two months after the flexible exchange rate began. However, by September, investors’ interest waned especially in November when the country was able to raise 41 per cent of what it expected from bond sales.

The 16-month peg of the naira at N197 at the official end of the foreign exchange market had ended in June, 2016 as the value of the local currency dropped to N340 before settling around N305 at the interbank market.

However, with expectations that inflation will subside this year, investors’ interest in the debt market may be spurred. Last week, subscription level for the Treasury Bill auction by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had risen by 355 per cent.

Subscription at the first auction for the year came to N194.12 billion, well up from N42.68 billion at the previous auction. The apex bank sold treasury bills at the first auction of the year with yields unchanged from the previous auction, held on December 21, 2016.

According to the Q1 2017 bond issuance calendar, the DMO will hold its first auction next week on Wednesday, January 18, raising between N115 billion to N145 billion in re-openings of the 2021, 2026 and 2036 FGN Bonds.

On February 18, it said it will raise at least N40 billion from the 2021, 2026 and 2036 bond re-openings each.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

