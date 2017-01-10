Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BUDGET: Lawmakers warn Buhari of imminent face-off if… – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
BUDGET: Lawmakers warn Buhari of imminent face-off if…
Vanguard
ABUJA—Ahead of today's resumption of the two chambers of the National Assembly, the legislators are warning that President Muhammadu Buhari could trigger an unneeded face-ff should he insist on having his way through the budget process. President …
2017 budget: Negative business as usualGuardian
Budget, Buhari's $29.96bn loan request top agenda as N'Assembly reconvenesThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.