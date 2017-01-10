Budget minister commends FAAN on improved MMIA arrival hall

The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has expressed her satisfaction with the state of the arrival hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos, commending Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for a job well done.

Ahmed made the remark yesterday at the airport in Lagos during her one-day tour of the airport facilities.

According to the Minister, there has been an upgrade that shows an improvement in passengers’ experience, especially on the arrival hall of the MMIA.

On the essence of the tour, Ahmed said the reason why they were at the airport was to inspect the projects under the FAAN.

“The reason why we are here is to inspect the projects under FAAN. The essence of this is to see how well government’s resources are utilized. We also want to understand the challenges that the airport is facing so that when resources are to be allocated or disbursed, we will do it with the understanding of how they are to be used”, the minister said.

Ahmed noted that her team will be writing a report and indicate what they have observed and also share the report with the authority for them to see what has been recorded as a result of the visit.

On the level of on-going projects at the airport, the Minister said “We have seen a number of projects at different levels of completion. We have seen a lot of good work that has been done. There are some projects that are suffering as a result of number of different challenges. We have also seen the upgrade of the airport that shows an improvement in users experience, especially on the arrival of the MMIA”.

