Budget Padding: War of words as Kemi Olunloyo confronts Dogara’s alleged private investigator
Popular US trained journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, is currently at ‘war’ with one SEGA L’éveilleur, a strategist and self-acclaimed private investigator to speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara over the much publicized budget padding scandal. The issue which is literally tearing Twitter apart ensued after suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, called out […]
Budget Padding: War of words as Kemi Olunloyo confronts Dogara’s alleged private investigator
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG