Buhari, 3 other African leaders meet over Gambia

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Gambia | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday hosted three African leaders behind closed doors to discuss the impasse in Gambia. The meeting which held at the Presidential Villa Aso Rock had in attendance, Presidents of Liberia and Senegal, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and Macky Sall as well as ex-Ghanaian President John Mahama. The meeting was held to deliberate on the […]

