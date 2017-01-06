Buhari, African leaders to take decision on The Gambia, while in Ghana

President Muhammadu Buhari alongside other African leaders will on Saturday take a decision on the political impasse in The Gambia, while in Ghana for the inauguration of President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo.

This was disclosed by Presidential Media Aide Garba Shehu while speaking to journalists at the Presidential Villa Abuja on Friday.

African leaders are scheduled to attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration on Saturday in Accra and will hold the meeting afterward, Shehu said. According to him, the meeting is critical to the resolution of the crisis in the country.

“President Buhari and other African leaders will on Saturday be attending the inauguration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana.

“Another important thing is that shortly after the inauguration, the leaders will be meeting on the crisis in The Gambia.

“A major decision on the impasse is expected to be taken at that all-important meeting.

“President Buhari is the Chief Mediator is the crisis and he is committed to ensuring that the logjam is resolved,” he said.

The Gambian embattled President,Yahya Jammeh after conceding defeat annulled the election results citing irregularities, not known at the time he conceded. He has constantly thwarted efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Ecowas has threatened to oust Jammeh by force if he does not step down on January 18th when his tenure ends.

The post Buhari, African leaders to take decision on The Gambia, while in Ghana appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

