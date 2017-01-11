Buhari appoints Bill Gates’ staff, Faisal Shuaib to head health care agency
President Muhammadu Buhari has named a United States, US, based medical doctor Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Secretary of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA. This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and sent to DAILY POST on Wednesday. Shuaib, a public health specialist, […]
Buhari appoints Bill Gates’ staff, Faisal Shuaib to head health care agency
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG