Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari appoints Bill Gates’ staff, Faisal Shuaib to head health care agency

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Faisal Shuaib

President Muhammadu Buhari has named a United States, US, based medical doctor Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Secretary of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NPHCDA. This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and sent to DAILY POST on Wednesday. Shuaib, a public health specialist, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari appoints Bill Gates’ staff, Faisal Shuaib to head health care agency

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.