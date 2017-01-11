Buhari appoints Faisal as head of NPHDA

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday approved the appointment of Faisal Shuaib as the Executive Secretary of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), a statement by a presidential media aide said.

Shuaib’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The removal of Echezona Ezeanolue, a professor of Paediatrics and Public Health at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, USA, who was appointed in July last year and reassigning the agency may be strategic for the President’s plan to revamp the primary healthcare in the country.

The President had on Tuesday flagged off the revitalisatision of 10,000 primary health care facilities in the country, starting with the commissioning of the Kuchigoro Primary Health Care Centre in the Federal Capital Territory. The commission according to the President also signalled the revitalisation of the first batch of 109 Primary Healthcare Facilities Across the 36 states of the Country.

Shuaib is a medical doctor and public health specialist, and currently a Senior Program Officer (Africa) for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) at Seattle, USA.

At the BMGF, Shuaib is responsible for developing and implementing strategies on polio outbreak response activities in Africa. Prior to joining the foundation, Dr. Shuaib coordinated Nigeria’s successful response to the outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) as the Incident Manager of the Ebola Emergency Operations Centre in 2014, Shehu said in his statement.

He was also a member of the six-man panel established to assess the response of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the global Ebola outbreak in 2014 and provided technical advice to the Federal Ministry of Health and NPHCDA in areas of immunization and polio eradication

activities between 2012 and 2015.

Shuaib had in the past also worked as a research associate at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

