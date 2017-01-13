Buhari appoints Mathias Adoyi, others to head River Basin management teams
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of River Basin Development Authorities, under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources. The appointments are with immediate effect. They are as follows: THE ANAMBRA-IMO RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (AIRBDA): Rev. Michael Nwabufo — Managing Director Engr. (Dr.) Michael C. Nwachukwu–Executive Director, Engineering Dr. Nweze […]
