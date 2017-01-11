Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari appoints Yemi Ogunbiy‎i as chairman OAU Governing Council Chairman

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Education

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi as the Chairman of the newly constituted Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The former Council of the University was sacked mid last year following crisis in the University. Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu announced the appointments in a statement made […]

