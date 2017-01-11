Buhari appoints Yemi Ogunbiyi as chairman OAU Governing Council Chairman
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi as the Chairman of the newly constituted Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State. The former Council of the University was sacked mid last year following crisis in the University. Education Minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu announced the appointments in a statement made […]
