Federal government approves guns for airport security officers – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 5, 2017


Federal government approves guns for airport security officers
With the fleeing of Boko Haram insurgents from Sambisa forest, the federal government has approved that security personnel at the nation's airports will now bear arms as a measure to improve the general security at the airports and guard against any …
