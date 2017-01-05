Buhari approves arms bearing for airport security
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the bearing of arms by airport security operatives. This development was confirmed by the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, while addressing State House correspondents on Wednesday. The development is fashioned after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States, where K-9 dogs, handcuffs, batons and light weapons […]
