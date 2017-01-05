Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari approves arms bearing for airport security

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Hadi Sirika

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the bearing of arms by airport security operatives. This development was confirmed by the Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, while addressing State House correspondents on Wednesday. The development is fashioned after the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States, where K-9 dogs, handcuffs, batons and light weapons […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

