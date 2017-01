Buhari approves Executive Management for River Basin Development Authorities

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the

Executive Management of River Basin Development Authorities under the

Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

A statement by Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu, said the

appointments are with immediate effect.

The Anambra- Imo River Basin Development Authority (AIRBDA):

The President appointed Michael Nwabufo as Managing Director; Michael

C. Nwachukwu as Executive Director, Engineering; Nweze B. Obasi as

Executive Director, Agricultural Services; Benjamin Aneke as Executive

Director, Planning and Design; Ngozi C. Uche as Executive Director,

Finance and Administration.

For Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORBDA) the

president approved the appointment of Saliu O. Ahmed as Managing

Director; Modupe V. Olalemi as Executive Director, Engineering;

Agbetuyi O. Bamidele as Executive Director, Agricultural Services;

Olumese E. Charles as Executive Director, Planning and Design,

and Akinya Folorunsho Samson as Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

For the Chad River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) the President

approved the appointment of Abba Garba as Managing Director: Babagana

Uroma as Executive Director, Engineering: Abdu K. Tashikalma as

Executive Director, Agricultural Services: Modu Surum as Executive

Director, Planning and Design and Falmata Maina Dalatu as Executive

Director, Finance and Administration

For the Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) the President

approved the appointment of Bassey E. Nkposong as Managing Director:

Esin Winston Mosembe as Executive Director, Engineering: U.A. Essien

as Executive Director, Agricultural Services: I.I. Udoh as Executive

Director, Planning and Design and Okpata Egbe as Executive Director,

Administration and Finance

For the Hadejia-Jama’Are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA)

the President approved the appointment of Ado Khalid Abdullahi as

Managing Director: Abubakar Mohammed as Executive Director,

Engineering: Ma’amun Da’u Aliyu as Executive Director, Agricultural

Services

Mohammed Umar Kura as Executive Director, Planning and Design and

Mohammed Awwal Wada as Executive Director, Finance and Administration

Lower Benue River Basin Development (LBRBDA), Mahmoud O. Adra is

Managing Director, Mathias U. Udoyi, Executive Director, Engineering,

Samuel J. Ochai, E.D. Agricultural Services, Emmanuel Yepwi, Executive

Director, Planning and Design and Richard N. Ndidi – Executive

Director, Finance and Administration.

Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA), Adeniyi Saheed

Aremu is Managing Director, Abdulkarim Mohammed Bello – Executive

Director, Engineering, Tajuddeen A. Affinih – Executive Director,

Agricultural Services, Olawale Victor, Executive Director, Planning

and Design and Abu Atsumbe Abdullahi, Executive Director, Finance and

Administration.

Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA), Tonye

David-West -Managing Director, Okwonu Benson as Executive Director,

Engineering, Ikuromo E. Joshua – Executive Director, Agricultural

Services, Dr. Austen A.T. Pabor – Executive Director, Planning and

Design, and Mr. Isaac Akpoede Otuorimo – Executive Director, Finance

and Administration.

Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), Olufemi Olayemi

Odumosu is Managing Director, Iyiola Rufus, Executive Director,

Engineering,

Bolanle A. Olaniyan – Executive Director, Agricultural Services,

Adesanya Mutiu Omoniyi – Executive Director, Planning and Design and

Olayiwola A. Baruwa – Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), Buhari Bature

Mohammed is Managing Director, Jafar A. Sadeeq – Executive Director,

Engineering,

Sanusi Mai-Afu – Executive Director, Agricultural Services, Murtala

Dalhatu — Executive Director, Planning and Design and Faruk Madugu

Gwandu – Executive Director, Finance and Administration.

Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority (UBRBDA): Abubakar Muazu

is Managing Director, Mukhtar Umar Isa – Executive Director,

Engineering, Dr. Abdulhameed Girei – Executive Director, Agricultural

Services, Yusuf Daniel Ajemasu – Executive Director, Planning and

Design and Mr. Haruna N. Musa – Executive Director, Finance and

Administration.

Upper Niger River Basin Development Authority (UNRBDA): Prof.

Abdulkarim M. Ali is Managing Director, David Emmanuel – Executive

Director, Engineering, Dr. Abdu Aminu Omar – Executive Director,

Agricultural Services, John Bature Gimba – Executive Director,

Planning and Design and Alhassan Bawa Ugbada—Executive Director,

Finance and Administration

The post Buhari approves Executive Management for River Basin Development Authorities appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest