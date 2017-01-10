Buhari approves team to re-negotiate FGN/ASUU 2009 agreement
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the membership of a Federal Government Team to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with staff Unions in Federal Universities, Federal Polytechnics and Federal Colleges of Education. This is to engender sustainable peace and industrial harmony in tertiary institutions. The 16-member team is chaired by Wale Babalakin, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria…
