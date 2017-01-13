Buhari assures manufacturers of forex allocation

… moves to avert job losses President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to prioritise foreign exchange allocation to manufacturers in order to forestall job losses. Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, gave the charge during an interactive session with National Executive of National Union of Food, Beverages and…

