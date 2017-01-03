Buhari begins payment of N5000 to poor Nigerians

The administration of President Muhammad Buhari has commenced the payment of N5,000 under its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme, which is one of its cardinal campaign promises. Under the programme the President had promised to empower one million poor and most vulnerable Nigerians with a monthly stipend of N5,000. The programme is under the government’s […]

The post Buhari begins payment of N5000 to poor Nigerians appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

