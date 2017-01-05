Buhari bows to pressure, orders action over Southern Kaduna killings
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the Southern part of Kaduna State. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said this in a statement Thursday night. He noted that on the directive of President […]
Buhari bows to pressure, orders action over Southern Kaduna killings
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG