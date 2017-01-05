Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari bows to pressure, orders action over Southern Kaduna killings

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

To match Interview NIGERIA-BUHARI/

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered decisive measures aimed at bringing an end to the recurring acts of violence and destruction in the Southern part of Kaduna State. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said this in a statement Thursday night. He noted that on the directive of President […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari bows to pressure, orders action over Southern Kaduna killings

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.