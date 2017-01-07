Buhari, Britain planning to poison Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused President MuhammaduBuhari and the British Government of trying to poison their detained leader, NnamdiKanu in prison custody so that further leaks of damaging videos of war atrocities by Britain and the Nigerian Government would no longer be made public. According to a press statement signed by […]

The post Buhari, Britain planning to poison Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

