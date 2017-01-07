Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari, Britain planning to poison Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused President MuhammaduBuhari and the British Government of trying to poison their detained leader, NnamdiKanu in prison custody so that further leaks of damaging videos of war atrocities by Britain and the Nigerian Government would no longer be made public. According to a press statement signed by […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Buhari, Britain planning to poison Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.