Buhari, British govt to secretly kill Nnamdi Kanu with non-traceable poison – IPOB alleges
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised the alarm over alleged plot by the British government and President Muhammadu Buhari to secretly kill its leader, Nnamdi Kanu by administering a “non – traceable posion.” The secessionist group claimed the move was aimed at preventing Kanu from releasing videos and “classified information ” indicting both […]
Buhari, British govt to secretly kill Nnamdi Kanu with non-traceable poison – IPOB alleges
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG