Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari calls for strengthening of African Defence mechanisms

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday called for the strengthening of African Defence mechanisms to enable the continent tackle its security and financial challenges. Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, said Buhari made the call in a statement issued at the 27th Africa-France Summit for Partnership, Peace and Emergence taking place in Bamako, Mali. President Buhari said the call had become imperative in view of the need to transform decisions arising from the Partnership to concrete action plans that would help Africa confront and overcome its challenges.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.