Buhari calls for strengthening of African Defence mechanisms

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday called for the strengthening of African Defence mechanisms to enable the continent tackle its security and financial challenges. Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, said Buhari made the call in a statement issued at the 27th Africa-France Summit for Partnership, Peace and Emergence taking place in Bamako, Mali. President Buhari said the call had become imperative in view of the need to transform decisions arising from the Partnership to concrete action plans that would help Africa confront and overcome its challenges.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

