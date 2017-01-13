Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari cannot win Nnamdi Kanu in court with current Nigeria’s primitive law – IPOB

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

IPOB members

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government cannot win the case against its leader, Nnamdi Kanu with the alleged primitive law operated in the country. The group said with the primitive standards of Nigerian law, Kanu will eventually be set free. Kanu, alongside Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari cannot win Nnamdi Kanu in court with current Nigeria’s primitive law – IPOB

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.