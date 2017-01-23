Buhari commends Nigerian media

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the Nigerian media for performing its duties diligently. The President, who made his position known on his Twitter handle, @MBuhari, on Sunday in London, said he was always in touch with news from home. President Buhari, whose picture was also posted in the tweet, specifically named Channels TV as one of his favorite Television stations.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

