Buhari condemns terror attack at University of Maidugiri

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist attack at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri, Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina said.

Adesina said the President reaffirms the need for Nigerians to remain vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors.

A Monday morning explosion at a mosque in the University of Maidugiri

left about four dead and seventeen wounded, reports from the North Eastern state said.

The President also expressed his condolences to the University Community, families of the victims and the government and people of Borno State.

“President Buhari believes that this appalling attack on a revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land” the President said.

President Buhari reassured communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration will continue to ensure that terrorism never triumphs over peace-loving Nigerians.

The President wished those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comfort for families of the dead.

