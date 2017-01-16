Buhari condemns terrorist attack on University of Maiduguri Mosque

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the terrorist attack at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri which happened at the wee hours of Monday morning, killing scores of persons.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the University Community, families of the victims and the government and people of Borno State.

He also “believes that this appalling attack on a revered place of worship and Ivory Tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam, adding that their despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God Almighty and the laws of the land.”

The President “reassures communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration will continue to ensure that terrorism never triumphs over peace-loving Nigerians.”

He reaffirms the need for “Nigerians to remain more vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors.”

The President also ” wishes those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comfort for families of the dead.”

The post Buhari condemns terrorist attack on University of Maiduguri Mosque appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

