Buhari Congratulates Anyaoku At 84

On behalf of the Federal Government, his family, and Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with seasoned diplomat, elder statesman and administrator, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, as he turns 84 years on January 18, 2017. The President joins the diplomatic community, the Anglican Church, where he served many years as a chorister, and Chief Anyaoku’s family and friends in celebrating the quintessential diplomat, whose distinguished international career attracted many national and international laurels, especially after serving as the third Secretary General of the Commonwealth. President Buhari believes Chief Anyaoku’s footprints as a teacher, who was renowned for being very articulate and meticulous, and diplomat, during whose stewardship as the Secretary General of the Commonwealth apartheid was peacefully replaced by non-racial democracy in South Africa, will remain indelible for posterity to cherish and emulate.

