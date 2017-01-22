Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari congratulates China on Lunar New Year – Daily Post Nigeria

Jan 22, 2017


Buhari congratulates China on Lunar New Year
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese community in Nigeria and worldwide on the Chinese Lunar New Year which begins on January 28. The President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Sunday, said the …
