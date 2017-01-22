Buhari congratulates China on Lunar New Year – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Buhari congratulates China on Lunar New Year
Daily Post Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese community in Nigeria and worldwide on the Chinese Lunar New Year which begins on January 28. The President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Sunday, said the …
PMB Congratulates Chinese On New Year
Ethiopian Airlines' Spring Festival event brings warmth to Chinese travelers
Nigeria greets China on New Year
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG