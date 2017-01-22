Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari congratulates China on Lunar New Year

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chinese community in Nigeria and worldwide on the Chinese Lunar New Year which begins on January 28. The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, on Sunday, said the President Buhari had sent the congratulatory message before he proceeded on a short vacation on Thursday. In […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

