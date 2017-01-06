Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari created Boko Haram; Hillary Clinton, Obama satanic – Asari Dokubo

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Asari Dokubo

Leader of the defunct leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari greatfly benefited from the activities of the Boko Haram sect. According to him, Buhari created Boko Haram insurgents, who succeeded in insaling him into power in 2015. In an interview with 247ngTV, the former militant […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari created Boko Haram; Hillary Clinton, Obama satanic – Asari Dokubo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.